O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0161
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Lee Ann Hilt Obituary
Lee Ann Hilt 79, of Catasauqua, peacefully passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019. She was the wife of Gregory Hilt to whom she was happily married for 59 years. Born in Allentown, Lee Ann was a daughter of the late George L. and Arlene C. (Coleman) Benner. She was a graduate of Catasauqua High School Class of 1958 where she was the homecoming queen. Lee Ann worked at First National Bank in Catasauqua and was the audio visual teacher in the Whitehall Elementary library, as well as an aerobic instructor at the YMCA in Allentown. Lee Ann was an avid runner. She was a member of the LHV Road Runners and completed multiple marathons including the New York marathon at age 70. Surviving with her husband Gregory are sons; Gregory L. and his wife Bobbi, of Macungie. Christopher J. and his wife Mandi, of Catasauqua. Sister; Georgene L. wife of Garry Young, of Las Vegas. Grandchildren; Macaris, Gianna, Rhiannon, Joella.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled on Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 10:00-11:00AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 1064 Fifth Street N. Catasauqua, PA 18032.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
