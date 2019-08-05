|
Lee Bartholomew, 73, of Allentown, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of Pam G. (Kurtz) Bartholomew to whom he was married for 43 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Roy R. R. and Frances A. (Engler) Bartholomew. He was a welder for the City of Allentown before retiring. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors: wife, Pam; son, Lee M. and wife, Sarah; brothers Keith A. and Roy R. R. Jr, and wife, Donna; sisters, Audrey J. Stables and Sue M. wife of Robert Neff; five loving grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life, by invitation only, will be held later. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2019