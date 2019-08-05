Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Bartholomew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Bartholomew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Bartholomew Obituary
Lee Bartholomew, 73, of Allentown, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of Pam G. (Kurtz) Bartholomew to whom he was married for 43 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Roy R. R. and Frances A. (Engler) Bartholomew. He was a welder for the City of Allentown before retiring. He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors: wife, Pam; son, Lee M. and wife, Sarah; brothers Keith A. and Roy R. R. Jr, and wife, Donna; sisters, Audrey J. Stables and Sue M. wife of Robert Neff; five loving grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life, by invitation only, will be held later. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now