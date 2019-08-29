|
Lee F. Schweyer, 83, of Allentown passed away in his home on Tuesday, August 27th. Lee is survived by his high school sweetheart/devoted wife of 63+ years, Audrey. A 1954 graduate of Allentown High School, Lee was a standout athlete winning Allentown's 1954 Champion of Champions Award. After high school, Lee served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. He then worked at Bell Telephone and AT&T until he retired in 1989. In 1991, he joined AT&E Services until retiring for real in 2016. Lee was an avid golfer and Alton Park youth football coach for many years. He will be lovingly remembered as a loyal and supportive friend and family man, always ready to offer a helping hand and a witty comment guaranteed to bring a smile.
In addition to his wife Audrey, Lee is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jane and Rick Budweg of North Port, FL; son, Gary Schweyer and Kim Finnerty of Allentown; grandchildren, Sarah Hirsch and her husband Jimmy of Bethlehem, Adam Schweyer of Arlington, VA, and Megan Schweyer of Allentown; great-granddaughter, Emersyn Hirsch; sister, Gale Brunst and her husband Gerald of Breinigsville; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an older brother, Kenneth.
A memorial service will be held on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th at the Stephens Funeral Home 274, N. Krocks Road, Allentown, PA 18106. Calling hours will be from 11:00am – 12:00pm with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 402 W. Chew St., Allentown, PA 18102 would be greatly appreciated.
