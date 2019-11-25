|
Lee H. Merkel, 83, died on November 23, 2019 at Phoebe Home surrounded by family. He was born on November 24, 1935 and was the son of the late Harvey and Myrle (Reppert) Merkel.
He was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church. Lee was a truck driver for George Husack Trucking in Schnecksville for 40 years. He loved playing bingo and pinochle, but his biggest enjoyment was going to the casino with his siblings. Lee was a big fan of the Phillies. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Phoebe.
Survivors: Son, Scott and Edna, daughter, Wanda and husband Robert, brother, Harold and wife Carol, sister, Mae Clay, daughter-in-law, Connie, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 3 nieces, 1 nephew. He was predeceased by a son Dennis and sister Eleanor Rauch.
Services: 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 27 at Ziegels Lutheran Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville with the Rev. Andrew Meckstroth officiating. Visitation, 10 to 11 A. M. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ziegels Lutheran Church at above address. 18031 and Phoebe Nursing Home, 1925 W. Turner St., Allentown, 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2019