Lee Lynford Altemose, 88, of Tatamy died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. He is the husband of Jean A. (Kessler). Lee was born in Bethlehem Twp. on March 5, 1931 to the late Jacob & Irene (Buss). He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War, receiving the prestigious Purple Heart. Lee earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Penn State University. He worked at the 2nd National Bank of Nazareth and as a bookkeeper for Nazareth Metal Finishing. Lee is a member of St. Peter's U.C.C., Tatamy, and a Life Member of the Tatamy Fire Co. He served on the Tatamy Borough Council, secretary of Tatamy Sewer Authority and Historical Society of Tatamy. He loved to garden, Penn State, the Phillies and the Eagles.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, children: Glenn T. Altemose (Caroline D.) of Plainfield Twp., Marci L. Bruns (Ken, Sr.) of Tatamy and Ted W. Altemose (Beth) of Allentown; brother: Rev. Labert D. Altemose (Cheryl) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren: Cassandra (Raul Nieves), Gregory (partner Katlyn Lawver), Alexander, Dr. Alicia (partner Aaron Harris) Lee is predeceased by grandson: Ken Bruns, Jr. and siblings: Richard, Robert Wayne, Geraldine Saylor and Jean Messinger.
Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home, PC, 407 Belvidere Street, Nazareth,18064, followed by the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tatamy Fire Co. - 164 Bushkill Street- Tatamy 18085.
Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhomepc.com to view a tribute page in honor of Lee.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020