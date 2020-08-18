Lee Nancy Brown, 72, of Emmaus PA passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 14, 2020. She and her husband, Thomas, recently celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 27th. Lee was born in Plainfield NJ to Frederick W. and Elsie L. (Ross) Bowman. She received a BA from Muhlenberg College in 1969 majoring in German.
Survivors: husband; son Daryl Brown, daughter Heather (Brown) Rogers, brother Elwood Bowman, and granddaughters Taylor Rogers and Kaitlyn Rogers.
A memorial service will be planned post pandemic. Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
