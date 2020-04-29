Lee P. Seckinger
Lee P. Seckinger, age 72, of Allentown, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Milton, Lee was a daughter of Flora Best Price of Lewisburg and the late Alfred Barney Price. Lee is also survived by six children, Sheri (Charlie) Fullas, Robin (Bob) Miller, Tim (Diane) Seckinger, Jon (Carolyn) Seckinger, Pete (Joanne) Seckinger, and Rachel (Alicia) Bruno; ten grandchildren, Jon Fullas, Kyle Miller, Erica Miller, Christopher Seckinger, Lauren Seckinger, Amanda Seckinger, Kylie Seckinger, Camilla Mosca, Tommy Seckinger, and Luca Bruno; and brother, Jon (Beth) Price. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Seckinger. Lee attended Milton High School, Duke University, and Cedar Crest College. She lived in Allentown her entire adult life, where she raised her family. She served in the medical field, retiring from the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Lee loved making memories with her family and friends, and most of those memories were made in the kitchen, at church (First Presbyterian Church of Allentown), or around the card table. We will always remember Lee's infectious laugh, impeccable style, and her ability to make every gathering or greeting feel like a celebration. Plans for a celebration of life will tentatively be held in August 2020 pending state restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com or other online postings.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
