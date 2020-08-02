1/1
Lee W. Heintzelman
1934 - 2020
Lee W. Heintzelman, 86, of New Tripoli, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown Campus. He was the husband of Gloria M. (Rauch) Heintzelman to whom he was married 53 years. Born in North Whitehall Township, June 29, 1934, Lee was the son of the late George M. and Edna L. (Fetherolf) Heintzelman. He was employed as a Vehicle Inspector at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Macungie from 1971 – 1990. In his younger years, Lee worked on the family farm in Ballietsville. He was a licensed pilot and a former member of the Slatington / Lehigh Valley Flying Club.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Gloria; children, Susan B. Lynn (Raymond) of Bethlehem, Michael J. Heintzelman (Carmen) of Georgia, Julie K. Servia (James) of Delaware; sister, Ruth M. Fenstermaker (Forrest) of Virginia; eight grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Mark, Allen and Carl Heintzelman, Evelyn Custer.

Service: A private graveside service will be held at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the American Heart Association both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2020.
