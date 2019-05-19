Home

LeEtta M. Gangwer

LeEtta M. Gangwer Obituary
LeEtta M. Gangwer, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital. She was the wife of Barry W. Gangwer, Sr., who died in 2005. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Loraine (Boyer) Henthorn. She enjoyed bowling and went fishing with her husband until she hooked him.Surviving are a son, Barry, Jr. (Michelle) of Bethlehem; daughter, Christine Lugo (Alexis) of Bethlehem; sister, Ruth Esterly of New Ringgold; brother, Ralph Henthorn of Lehighton; grandsons, Barry, Conner and Devin Gangwer; former daughter-in-law, Susan Plum; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Paul.Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Calling hour from 10 a.m. until service time.Memorials may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019
