Leilene Jule Soto, 1year and 8 Months of Northampton, PA. passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Allentown, PA. Born June 6, 2017 in Allentown, she was the daughter of Louis J. Soto and Nicole L. Kromer of Northampton. She was a loving little angel who leaves behind with her parents; Grandparents; Vickie Papovich(Michael) of Allentown; Kevin Kromer(Kelly) of Walnutport; Maribel Mendez of Allentown; Louis Soto, of Florida; Great-Grandparents: Carol Cramsey(Frank) of Walnutport; Renae Voght of Slatington; Harold Kromer(Anna Mae) of Walnutport; Sharon Hay-Royer(Jerry) of Allentown; Terry Voght of Slatington; along with many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Jami L. Possinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and March 7, from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment will follow in Indianland Cemetery Association, Cherryville, PA.Contributions: May be made to Eastern PA Down Syndrome Center or to the family both C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary