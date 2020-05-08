Lela M. Kelley-Smith, 94, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the care of Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the beloved wife of William J. Smith. They would have celebrated 13 years of marriage on May 12th. Lela was born on April 10, 1926 in Franklin Twp., Allegheny County to parents Earl C. and Anna M. (Doughty) Bergman. Lela worked as a cook for the veterans' military for many years before retiring. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Allentown.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband William, she is missed by her sons, Richard Kelley of North Kingston, RI and Kenneth Kelley of OR; stepchildren, Wayne Smith, Barbara Filaseta both of Bethlehem and Beverly Fehnel of Emmaus. She was predeceased by her first husband, Orville Kelley; daughters, Carol Jean Kelley and Lynda Shane; stepson, David Smith.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private due to the current public health concerns. An online graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Please contact the funeral home for more information. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.