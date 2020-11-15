Lelia S. Ellenberger died at Luther Crest Senior Living Community in Allentown on November 13, 2020. She was 101 years and had a joyful and fulfilling life. She and her late husband, Samuel Glenn Ellenberger, were married 68 years.
Lelia (Lee) was born April 30, 1919, in Shuqualak, MS and attended Meridian Business College in Meridian, MS where, after graduation, she worked as a secretary for a law firm and then during World War II at an Army Air Corp base in Meridian where she met and married Glenn in 1944.
Lelia and Glenn and their three sons settled in Allentown in 1951. She worked 11 years as a legal secretary for the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Board. As a lifelong devout Christian, she exhibited a steadfast commitment to her faith and church. As a member of Asbury United Methodist Church since 1951, Lelia taught Sunday school and served on numerous committees. Her beliefs guided and influenced her day-to-day life. She showed compassion and concern for those in need by delivering meals and flowers and visiting shut-ins. She valued higher education and for many years was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood, Chapter V, of Emmaus.
Lelia had a gentle, loving nature, and an ever-positive spirit. She had a life-long passion for music, starting with piano lessons as a child from her mother Pearl and playing until age 99. Lelia played classical as well as early jazz and entertained her young children and grandchildren as they danced and laughed to the tune "Kitten on the Keys." She brought her southern cooking to Pennsylvania and shared her fabulous pecan pie with family and friends at Christmas gatherings and hosted tea parties for her young grand-daughters.
Her character was exemplary and of the highest standards: honest, thrifty yet generous to others, moral and ethical, appreciative of others, and loving. She taught her children morality, right from wrong, and a strong work ethic, and encouraged them to strive for excellence. She showed by her words and deeds how to be a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. This was an extraordinary gift to all of her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends who will always admire and love her.
She is survived by her three sons: James of Ann Arbor, MI; Daniel and his wife Gale of Emmaus; and Jay and his wife Karen of McLean, VA; four grandchildren; and, three great-grandchildren. Two sisters and brothers and a devoted companion Carl C. Reimer, also from Luther Crest, predeceased her.
A private family service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church Memorial Garden and a celebration of life will occur next year after the COVID virus subsides.
