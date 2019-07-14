Lenore L. Herbst, 70, of Emmaus, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the life-long partner of the late William P. Lentz. Lenore was a licensed customer service representative at Ian D. Webb Erie Insurance Company in Allentown, retiring in 2013. Prior to that, she worked in the same capacity for the Bruce D. Miller Insurance Company, Allentown. Born in Hazleton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Magdalene (Stolp) Lapinski. She was a 1966 graduate of Parkland High School.



Survivors: Daughter: Joanna F. Scott and a Grandson: Joseph P. Dalton both of Allentown. She was preceded in death by her Partner: William P. Lentz and a Son-In-Law: Francis X. "Frank" Scott.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Wednesday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home, family and friends are invited to attend the burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. See additional information at: www.jsburkholder.com



Contributions may be made in her memory to Saucon Valley Manor 1050 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055 Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019