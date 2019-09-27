|
Lenore L. (Piper) Smith, age 79, of Whitehall died September 25th, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Richard E. Smith and together celebrated 57 years of marriage this past January. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Gerald W. and Margaret E. (Piper) Piper.
Lenore was a life-long member of the Catasauqua Presbyterian Church. Lenore had a passion for counted cross stitch and bingo.
Surviving along with her husband Richard is her daughter Annette L. Span and husband Joel R.; brothers Jerry B. Piper, Burton S. Piper and wife June, Dale L. Piper and wife Carol, Richard D. Piper and wife Katherine. She was preceded in death by her grandson Joseph Richard Span and brother Robert. W. Piper.
Private services will be officiated by Dr. Robert Santucci at the convenience of the family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. are handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019