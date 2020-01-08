Home

Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Lenore M. Mathews

Lenore M. Mathews Obituary
Lenore M. Mathews, 88, of Whitehall, passed away on January 3, 2020. Born and raised in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Arte and Mary (Mack) Shellenberg. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Stewart Huntington Mathews.

Lenore graduated from Central Catholic High School and went on to work for Kelly Services and Olivetti.

She is lovingly remembered by four daughters: Kathleen A. Mathews, Susan C. Mathews, Lisa J. Mathews, and Maureen L. Pushkar; two sons: Mark R. Mathews and Alan K. Mathews; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and two brothers, Jack and James Schellenberg, both of Bethlehem, PA.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four children: David S. Mathews, James E. Mathews, Ellen F. Mathews, and Annette M. Gilley; a great-granddaughter, Anastasia Pushkar; a brother, Richard Schellenberg, and a sister, Marjorie E. Cauley.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 9th, 2019 from 9AM until the service at 10AM, all at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lenore's name to the charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020
