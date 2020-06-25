LEO CHARLES STRAUSS Jr.
1936 - 2020
LEO CHARLES STRAUSS, JR., 84, of Hanover Twp., died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He is the husband of Cleo L. (Sawyer) Strauss. Leo was born in Hellertown on May 5, 1936 to the late Beatrice V. (Ruch) and Leo C. Strauss. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during Korean War. Leo was a draftsman and also worked on the plant patrol at former Bethlehem Steel Co. for 30 years. He is a former member of Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational Church, Bethlehem, and a past elder of the church. Enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping in his earlier year.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 61 years this July; son: James D. of Bethlehem Twp.; grandson: Jason C. Strauss of NYC. Predeceased by sons: Leo Charles Strauss III in 1979, Karl Eric Strauss in 1995 and 2 siblings.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.
