1/1
Leo G. "Beau" Clarke III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo G. "Beau" Clarke, III, 77, of Wescosville, passed away September 27, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Gallagher) Clarke and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, he was the son of the late Leo G., Jr. and Tulia Myrle (Pusser) Clarke. Beau earned his B.S. at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and his MBA in finance at Rutgers University. He served his country as an officer in the U.S. Merchant Marines and the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was a manager at Air Products + Chemicals for 28 years until retiring and he was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Jennifer Clarke-Sirignano and her husband, Joseph Sirignano; Daughter-In-Law, Rebecca Miller-Clarke; Grandchildren, Catherine, Matthew, and Michael Sirignano, and Maura, Abigail, and William Clarke; Sisters, Cynthia Young and Cristal Clarke. Beau was predeceased by his son, Dr. Michael G. Clarke, who was a Commander in the U.S. Navy.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. A viewing will be held in the church 11 AM-12 Noon on Thursday. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), 3033 Wilson Blvd., 3rd Floor, Arlington, VA 22201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved