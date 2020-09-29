Leo G. "Beau" Clarke, III, 77, of Wescosville, passed away September 27, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Gallagher) Clarke and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, he was the son of the late Leo G., Jr. and Tulia Myrle (Pusser) Clarke. Beau earned his B.S. at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and his MBA in finance at Rutgers University. He served his country as an officer in the U.S. Merchant Marines and the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was a manager at Air Products + Chemicals for 28 years until retiring and he was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Jennifer Clarke-Sirignano and her husband, Joseph Sirignano; Daughter-In-Law, Rebecca Miller-Clarke; Grandchildren, Catherine, Matthew, and Michael Sirignano, and Maura, Abigail, and William Clarke; Sisters, Cynthia Young and Cristal Clarke. Beau was predeceased by his son, Dr. Michael G. Clarke, who was a Commander in the U.S. Navy.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. A viewing will be held in the church 11 AM-12 Noon on Thursday. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), 3033 Wilson Blvd., 3rd Floor, Arlington, VA 22201.