|
|
Leo H. Werner, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was the widower of Shirley A. (Haftl) Werner. He was born on March 19, 1930 in Bethlehem to the late Herman and Florence (Clewell) Werner. Leo worked for PBNE Railroad at Bethlehem Steel for 38 years before retiring in 1990. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath. He was a member of Steel City, Guthsville, East Bath and Palmerton Rod and Gun Clubs. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 470, Bath and a supporter of the NRA.
SURVIVORS: He is greatly missed by his children, Kelly Werner of Suffolk, VA, Kristi and husband Chuck Wert of Nazareth; sister, Geraldine Keller; grandchildren, Julia Werner, Matthew Werner, Kayla Strawn and Kyle Strawn. He was predeceased by brother, Earl Werner and sister, Arlene Kuklis.
SERVICES: A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Schoenersville Cemetery with full military honors. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Leo's memory to St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E Main St, Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019