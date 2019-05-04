Leo John McCloskey, 83, of Northampton, went to be with the Lord, after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his son's residence in Homestead, FL. He was surrounded by his four daughters, son and grandchildren. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Claire (Anderson), who passed away in 2011. They were married for 55 years. Born August 4, 1935 in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Leo and Agnes D. (Kearney) McCloskey. A graduate of Newark College of Engineering with a Bachelor of Engineering. He was employed by PPL, where he served as a manager of commercial & industrial services until retiring in 1995. Leo was a consultant for Trigen Energy Corporation, Philadelphia until 2000. Leo served on the Northampton Area School Board for 10 years and acted as president from 1982-1983. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, was District Chairman of Minsi Trail Trexler District for four years. Leo was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Walnutport. Survivors: children, Thomas (Ayda), Marianne, Catherine, Rosemary, and Leahanne (Brad); grandchildren, George, Adam, Dana, Michael, Lily, Ty, Sadie, Rori and Kevin. Leo was predeceased by his son, Michael R. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Hospice c/o funeral home in loving memory of Leo. Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary