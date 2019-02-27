Home

Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
(610) 863-5750
Leo R. Ackerknecht

Leo R. Ackerknecht Obituary
Leo R. Ackerknecht, 86, of Bangor, formerly of Bethlehem and Pen Argyl, passed away, Monday, February 25, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Harriett K. "Kay" (Shook) Ackerknecht, they celebrated 39 years of marriage, October 27, 2018. Funeral services will be held, Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11 AM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will be a visitation Monday beginning at 10 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be in Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered in Leo's name to St. Luke's Hospice/Development, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019
