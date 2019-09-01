|
|
Leon Arthur Skweir, 82, passed away August 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Dr. Michael and Victoria (Burkot) Skweir of Northampton, PA. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Kielar) Skweir. They were introduced by his medical school roommate who became his brother-in-law, Peter Keblish. They were married 56 years in June. Leon was a graduate of Northampton High School, Muhlenberg College, Hahnemann Medical College and the Philadelphia Psychoanalytic Institute. He was Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He was on the faculty of the Medical College of Pennsylvania, 1971-1988. He co-authored a Psychiatric paper presented at the American Psychiatric Association meetings in 1969. Leon served in the U.S. Army as Psychiatrist at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, Kansas from 1964-66. He was Out-patient Mental Health Clinic Chief at the Veterans Administration in Allentown, 1979-1999. His outside interests were golf and music. Leon played the piano and drums. He and his brother had a professional musical group during their high school and college years.
He is survived by his wife, brother, Dr. Michael and his wife Bella and sisters-in-law Margaret Pelczar and Barbara Kline and 17 nieces and nephews. Leon was pre-deceased by an infant son, his parents, his in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Edward Kielar, sister-in-law, Rosemary Terkoski and brothers-in-law, Frank Terkoski, Eugene Pelczar, M.D, and Peter Keblish, M.D
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave Allentown. A Calling hour will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. For additional information see: www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019