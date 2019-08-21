Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
Leon C. Bidlow Obituary
Leon C. Bidlow, 83, of Macungie, passed away August 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Horn) Bidlow. Surviving with his wife sons: Leon Jr. (Karen) and Robert Jaworski Jennifer); a sister: Eleanor Ward; 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He was pre-deceased by siblings: Doris and Howard.

Services will be 10:30 AM Friday at the Falk Funeral Home, Pennsburg. Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 AM. for complete info. visit falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019
