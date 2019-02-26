L. Douglas Keck, 82, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, West Reading, with his loving family by his side. Born in Nazareth, PA, he was a son of the late Jonathan and Stella (Faust) Keck. He was married for 58 wonderful years to his loving wife Lois A. (Hartman) Keck.A 1954 graduate of Nazareth High School, Doug served proudly in the US Navy aboard the USS Ault as the Korean War was coming to an end. Always great with his hands, Doug could literally fix anything. He worked as a mechanic at Buesings Garage, Nazareth, then as a repairman for Lone Star Cement Corporation for 30 years, retiring in 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and caning.More than anything, Doug was extremely proud of his three grandchildren, Sean and Katie Keck, and Brendan Dudek, each of whom deeply loved him and will greatly miss their "Pappy."In addition to his wife and grandchildren, Doug is survived by: his son Dr. Douglas B. Keck, husband of Kelly (O'Hara), Guilford, CT; daughter Diane E. Dudek, wife of Robert, Jr., Muhlenberg; a brother Kenneth, husband of Mildred, Bath, PA; sisters Geraldine, widow of Wendall Datesman, Sinking Spring; and Maryann E. Keck, Reading; and a sister-in-law Mary Lou Keck, Hazelton.He was predeceased by a brother Marvin Keck.A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 2, at Good Shepherd, UCC, 170 Tuckerton Road, Reading, PA 19605. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at the address above, or to the at act.alz.org/donate?.Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary