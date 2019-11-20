Home

Leon L. Toth Obituary
Leon L. Toth, 89, of Hellertown, passed away on November 15, 2019 at the home of his daughter, where he and his wife of 70 years, Irene (Freed) Toth, resided. They observed their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5, 2019. Born in McAdoo, he was the son of the late Helen and Louis Toth. He worked as a general foreman for the Bethlehem Steel until retiring in 1983. Leon was an avid golfer and hunter and loved sports.

Surviving with his beloved wife are his children, David (Linda) of California, Dale (Brenda) of Phillipsburg, NJ and Denise (Tom) Brennan of Hellertown. His grandchildren, Jason Toth, Jessica Noonan, Ryan Toth, Chad Toth and Allison DeSane, 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Helen Kovacs and Carl Toth.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019
