Leon O. Sterner, 91, of Coopersburg, passed away Monday at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. Born in Locust Valley (Upper Saucon Twp.), he was the son of the late Claude & Emma (Wieder) Sterner. He was the husband of the late Hallie (Fegley) Sterner who passed in 2017. Leon proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII and retired with 25 years of service. After the Navy he worked as a manager at a Pennsylvania State Liquor store. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church. He was a member of VFW Post 3405 – Coopersburg, a social member of the Coopersburg Fire Co. & the Upper Saucon Fire Co., a member of the Fleet Reserve Assoc. #115 – Allentown, a member of Wallace Willard Keller American Legion – Quakertown, and a life member of the Locust Valley Gun Club. He is survived by three daughters Diane wife of Dennis Nace of Coopersburg, Debra wife of Barry Laudenslager of Allentown, Denise wife of Jerome Yost of Emmaus; brothers, Claude, Jr. of Allentown and Leonard of Emmaus; sister Marie Haas of Center Valley; six grandchildren: Adam Nace, Emily Mertz, Sarah Laudenslager, Jerome, Matthew & Andrew Yost; and great-grandchildren: Morgan Nace, Hunter, Tanner & Austin Mertz, and Colton Yost. He was predeceased by a brother Donald and three sisters, Helen Colyer, Grace Keeler, and Ida Lichtenwalner. Funeral service to be held on Monday, April 22 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church, 5900 Applebutter Hill Rd., Coopersburg, PA 18036. A calling hour from 10-11am will precede the service in the church. Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., Quakertown, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church memorial fund. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary