|
|
Leona A. (Fenner) Walter-Besecker, 91, of Bethlehem, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in her home at Moravian Village surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Benjamin E. Walter and Roger F. Besecker. Leona was born on July 23, 1928 in Fullerton, PA to the late Norman D. and Carrie A. (Bear) Fenner. Leona was a proud alumnus of Whitehall High School's Class of 1946. She worked hard all her life, holding various jobs until retiring in 1990 after 22 yrs with AT&T. She lived in the Lehigh Valley taking only a brief respite in Canadensis to enjoy the quiet beauty of the Poconos. She was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 367 Auxiliary, Rittersville Fire Company Auxiliary, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. Leona was a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church. She had a deep and abiding faith in God; teaching us how to live, love, and die with grace. She opened her heart and shared her wisdom with all in her blended and extended family. With her ever-present smile, she was a trusted friend, confidant, and counselor. Leona found true joy in volunteering; leading or participating in many opportunities at Moravian Village. She was a "giver" with endless energy, but struggled in being a "taker". She loved her sports teams (from the former East Side Rams of Allentown, to the Iron Pigs, to PSU) and enjoyed playing cards. Mostly, though, she loved spending time with her expanding family as Mom, Nana, Nona, and Great Nana.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks and deepest appreciation to the AsceraCare Hospice team and the Moravian Village staff, caretakers, and residents for their incredible support to Leona throughout her residency there.
SURVIVORS: Leona will be lovingly missed by her sister, Elizabeth "Becky" Landis; sister-in-law Marcy Fenner of St. Augustine, FL; children, Donna L. (Walter) Szakal of Breinigsville, Thomas N. Walter and wife Ranae of Bethlehem, Richard A. Walter and wife Joyce of Mertztown, Janice M. (Besecker) Onieal and husband Denis of Gettysburg, Cynthia G. (Besecker) O'Keefe and husband Jack of Allentown, and Valerie K. (Besecker) Butz of Allentown; grandchildren, Keith and Eric, Kirsten and Thomas, Jolana, Katie and Brian, Brenna, and Ryan; 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Leona was predeceased by son, Gregory P. Besecker; son-in-law, Jerome A. Szakal; brothers, Charles, Paul, and Henry; sisters, Mildred and Marion.
SERVICES: A viewing service will take place from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 28, 2019 from Light of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Worthington Ave., Bethlehem PA 18017 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Rittersville Cemetery, Allentown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Leona's memory to Moravian Village, 526 Wood St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or the .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019