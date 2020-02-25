|
|
Leona M. Coyle, 95, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Valley Manor Nursing Home, Coopersburg. She was the wife of the late Raymond C. Coyle, who died in 1992.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ella A. (Bossard) Breslin. Leona worked for 41 years as a sewing machine operator for multiple clothing manufacturing companies, including the former Silver Star Manufacturing Company #1, Stuart Mills, South Manufacturing Company and Jack Beckerman Manufacturing, until retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown.
Survivors: Nieces and nephews.
Services: A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, 547 N. Krocks Road, Allentown (Wescosville). Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020