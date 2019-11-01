|
|
Leona M. Groman, 96 of North Catasauqua, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her home. Born July 28, 1923 in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Paul G. D. and Catherine (Schwindenhammer) Seyfried and wife of the late Frank J. Groman. She worked as a winder for the former Cands Fabrics, Catasauqua for thirty years before retiring in 1976. She was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Road, Road, Whitehall, where she was a member of the church newsletter team.
She is survived by her sister, Catherine "Cass" Bogarosh of North Catasauqua, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Agnes M. Bodnar, brothers, George D. Seyfried and Paul Seyfried.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow at St. John's Union Cemetery - Mickleys, Whitehall. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church memorial fund or to Lehigh Valley Hospice, both in care of the Schisler Funeral Home 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2019