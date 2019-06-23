|
Leona M. (Zadzora) Zavodny
Leona M. Zavodny, formerly of North Catasauqua died June 16, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living, John's Creek, GA. She was predeceased by her parents Edward J. Zadzora, Sr. and Mary (Volkovitch) Zadzora; sister Vivian; and daughter Kathryn Louise. She is survived by her husband Joseph V. Zavodny; sons Joseph E. Zavodny and wife Susan, Michael Zavodny, and David Zavodny and wife Giesela; granddaughters Emily Zavodny, Ph.D. and husband Andrew Boutton, Ph.D., Megan Zavodny and fiance Ian Frye; grandson Joseph D. Zavodny and wife Kendall; brother Edward J. Zadzora, Jr. and wife Anne Marie Zadzora; and niece Kathleen Zadzora. Memorial was held in Georgia, with private internment in North Catasauqua at a later date.
