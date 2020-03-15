|
Leonard A. Snellman, 79, of Quakertown died March 12, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Annette (Cox) Snellman. Born in Lansford, PA, he was the son of the late Edward J. & Eleanor L. (Price) Snellman. He worked in Maintenance at U.S. Gauge retiring after 40+ years. He was a member of the I.A. M. & A.W from 1971 until he retired in 2005. He graduated from Liberty High School Class of 1958 in Bethlehem. He served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Gyatt. He was a lifelong collector of Lionel trains and enjoyed racing, especially watching his grandsons run the 600 Modifies and Sprints. During his childhood, he enjoyed going to Camp Greenwood at Lake Hauto.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Leslie Coons and her husband Leonard of Jim Thorpe, PA, a son Timothy and his wife Christine of York, PA, two sisters, Betty Ann Bastian, widow of Wilbur of Merrickville, ONT, and Sandra Hobson wife of Charles of San Francisco, CA, a brother Alan Snellman and Nancy Bell of The Villages, FL, two grandchildren Leonard, III, & Cody, a great-grandchild Adalynn "Jr." Coons, a niece Ferne McGrath and her husband Randy of Quakertown, and many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a grandson Cory Coons. A Calling Hour will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3:00-4:30 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in memory and honor of his deceased grandson to: Carbon Monroe Pike Opiate Task Force, 428 S. 7th St. Lehighton, PA 18235 or JDRF-Delaware Valley Chapter, (jdrf.org/delawarevalleychapter/) 555 Croton Rd. Suite 111 King of Prussia PA 19406.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020