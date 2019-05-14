Morning Call Obituaries
Leonard A. Sonntag, 82, of Allentown, passed away May 12, 2019. He was the husband of the late Dawn L. (DeReamer) Sonntag. Leonard was an industrial engineer at the former Western Electric Corporation, retiring from Lucent Technologies. He was a graduate of Lehigh University, Bethlehem. Born in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late Alfred and Elsie H. (Kohler) Sonntag. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. Survivors: Sons: Todd L. Sonntag and his wife Kelli and Drew P. Sonntag and his husband David, Daughter: Denise D. wife of George Magditch, and Grandchildren: Gavin and Brett Sonntag and McKenna, Alex and Georgia Magditch.A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 A.M. in the Chapel of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 W. Tilghman St. Allentown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 7 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown and on Friday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the Church. www.jsburkholder.comIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100 Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019
