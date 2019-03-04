Home

Leonard C. Kocher Obituary
Leonard C. Kocher, 91, of Allentown, passed away March 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Colleen M. E. (Dennis) Kocher, who passed away in 2018. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Victor E. and Anna A. (Beyl) Kocher. Leonard and his wife were the Proprietors of Rittersville Electric Company Inc., Allentown for the past 40 years. The company was established in 1918, making it a family business for the past 101 years. He served in the Untied States Army. Leonard was a member of the former St. Peter's UCC., in Allentown.Survivors: Sons, Daniel and wife Cindy, Thomas and wife Linda; Daughters, Nancy Kocher, Sandra Cunnane and husband John; Grandchildren, Jennifer, Theodore, Joshua, Amanda, Richard, Jeremy, Erica, Travis, Rachael, Candice, Brandon, and Allison; and 12 Great-grandchildren; Nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, LeRoy and wife Anna, and Wilbur and wife Joyce.Services: 10:30 AM. Thursday, March 7th at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home 1629 Hamilton St. Allentown. A burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Viewings will be held Wednesday, 6-8 PM and 10-10:30 AM Thursday at the Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2019
