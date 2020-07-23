1/1
Leonard C. Kramer
Leonard C. Kramer, age 92, of Coopersburg, PA, passed away on July 21, 2020 at Meadow Glen, Phoebe Richland in Richlandtown, PA. He was the loving husband to Miriam M. (Cressman) Kramer with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Springfield Township, PA he was a son of the late Linford and Margaret (Bauder) Kramer. Leonard graduated from Springfield Township High School (Palisades) in 1946 and earned his bachelors degree in business from Mulenberg College in 1950. He worked as a mechanic, Ford trouble shooting representative, teacher, and, what he loved the most, truck driver. He was a lifetime member of Springtown Volunteer Fire Co, and life long member of Springfield Church of the Brethren. He had a passion for racing, any kind. Surviving along with his wife are children: Brenda L. Hendricks, husband Timothy, Linda S. Wenhold, husband Craig, Deborah L. Dimmick, husband R. Jeffrey and Thomas L., grandchildren: 11, great-grandchildren: 26 and siblings: sister-in-law Grace, and sister Lorraine. Siblings preceding by death: Gerald and Kenneth. You are invited to visit with Leonard's family and friends from 5-7 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020. His funeral service will follow for those of invite only. Contributions in his memory may be made to Springfield Church of the Brethren. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view his online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 23, 2020
Allen and I are sorry for your loss.
Barbara Rummel
Neighbor
