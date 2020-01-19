|
Leonard M. Anthony, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born on January 24, 1922 in Cherryville, he was the son of the late Mark and Margaret (Meckley) Anthony. He graduated from Northampton High School and Bethlehem Business School. Leonard was the devoted husband of Gladys J. (Davies) Anthony with whom he shared 73 years of marriage. He honorably served his country in The United States Army Air Corps as a B29 pilot during WWII, flying combat missions from Tinian. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for 42 years until retirement in 1983, starting as a payroll clerk and rising to become assistant controller. He was a former member of The Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem Club, and the Silver Creek Club. Leonard was a former member of Midway Manor Moravian Church before becoming a member of Advent Moravian Church.
Survivors: In addition to his wife Gladys, Leonard will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Leonard M. Anthony and wife Kirsten, Robert J. Anthony, and Edward D. Anthony and wife Robin; brothers, Glenn Anthony and Gary Anthony; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Leonard was predeceased by his daughter Marycatherine, and two sisters Doris Brandt and Marjorie Nicholas.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street St #100, Allentown Pa 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020