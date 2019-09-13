|
Leonard P. Sterner, Jr., 48, of Emmaus, died Sept. 11, 2019 in his residence. Born in Lansdale, he was the son of Leonard P. Sterner, Sr. and the late Lynell S. (Toman) Sterner. He was a maintenance worker for Unger HVAC. Len was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Yankees fan, loved fishing, hunting, stockcar racing, snowmobiling, softball, and horseshoes. He is survived by his father, Leonard, Sr. and companion Diane Wirth of Emmaus; sisters, Kim R. wife of Cary Vaupel of Allentown and Tami wife of Clint Barthol of Emmaus; stepbrother, Charles "Chip" Kerchner, III of NY; stepsister, Debra O'Bryne of Woodbine, MD and their mother, Diane Sterner; nieces, Danika and Kandis Barthol; beloved dog, Dash; beloved cat, Tabbi. Memorial services will be held on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Grace Lutheran Church, 28 W. Main St., Macungie, PA 18062. Visitation 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Macungie at a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to Tattered Tails Animal Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 104, Neffs, PA 18065.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 13, 2019