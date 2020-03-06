Morning Call Obituaries
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Leonard P. Witman

Leonard P. Witman Obituary
Leonard P. Witman, 70 years, of Breinigsville, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was the husband of Christal J. (Kocher) Witman for 52 years this month. Born in Mertztown, he was a son of the late Lorene and Nancy (Miller) Witman. He worked for Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, Inc. in Mertztown. Leonard was a member of Ziegels United Church of Christ in Breinigsville. Survivors: wife, Christal, son, Kurt P. Witman (Sharon) of Kutztown, grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan, brothers, Barry of Colorado, Mickey of Fleetwood, and Tommy and Elroy both of Mertztown, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Eric.

Service: 11 AM, Monday, March 9 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM. Interment, Ziegels Union Cemetery in Breinigsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051, to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2020
