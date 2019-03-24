Leonard R. "Lenny" Rupp Sr., 72, of Bethlehem, died March 21, 2019. Born in Emmaus, he was a son of the late Herman and Kathryn (Debus) Rupp. Lenny was employed by PennDot for many years. He will be missed by his extended family who cared for him in his later years. One could never visit with Lenny and not have to smile.He is survived by his son Leonard R. Rupp Jr. and his daughters Rosemarie Labarre, Patricia Bracko and Jennifer Rupp as well as 2 grandchildren and his brother Henry. He was predeceased by his longtime companion Carrie Elliot who died in 2016, his brothers Clifford, Harry and Jacob and his sister Florence Doney.A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday in Hellertown Union Cemetery.Contributions in Lenny's name may be made to The Salvation Army Bethlehem or an Animal Shelter of your choice. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary