Leonard S. Graham passed away May 3rd, "THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED," in Lehigh Valley Hospital Network (LVHN) Hospice Care. He celebrated his 70th birthday on April 4th. He was the son of the late Leonard L Graham and Norine Lititia Dallapiazza, step son of Francis Sayles. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and Lehigh Carbon Community College. Leonard served in the Army Reserves and retired from Gilboy Ford. A loving and caring man, he was a beacon of light for all around him. He was a mentor and roll model to many. He loved his Eagles and Phillies and his pride and joy was the work he did in his yard. Music was what he was known for. You asked for it, he had it. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Yolanda (Milkovits), of 46 years, and his 2 furry Old English Sheep dogs, Merlin & Ivy Rose. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers in this sad time, please choose a charity that helps others, as Len always tried to do.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.