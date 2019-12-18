|
Leonard "Lenny" S. Warmkessel Sr., of Emmaus, rejoined loved ones on December 15, 2019, after 82 years of spending time with friends and family. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Warmkessel for 29 years, with whom he enjoyed frequenting restaurants, playing cards, and laughing as often as possible. Lenny was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Verna Warmkessel, and by his parents Stanley and Elizabeth (Skvoretz) Warmkessel. Lenny was the manager at Freihofer's Bakery, moving on to Stewart Sandwiches until his retirement in 1989. Lenny enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, and seeing his doting second family at The Trivet on Route 29 in Emmaus. Everywhere Lenny went, everyone who crossed his path was better for it. Lenny is survived by his three sisters, Dolores, Joan, and Sandi, daughter Peggy Sue, son Leonard Warmkessel, Jr, granddaughters Tanya Tumas (married to William Tumas) and Leah Warmkessel, nephew Frank Bors, Jr, grandnephews Trent and Brandon Bors, grandniece Grace Bors, along with many others. The most recent apple of his eye was his great grandchild . Lenny will be greatly missed. If you wish to celebrate his life, please join us at Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus on Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM for a viewing. Lenny will be laid to rest following the viewing at St. Joseph's Calvary Cemetery in Limeport, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 18, 2019