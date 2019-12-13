|
|
Leonard V. Santee, 74, of North Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in his home. Born on September 21, 1945 in Slatington, he was a son of the late Earl and Lillian (Braker) Santee. Leonard was the owner and operator of Len Santee Trucking Inc. for over 50 years. He drove race car at Dorney Park, Evergreen Raceway and Nazareth Speedway for many years. He enjoyed going to auctions with family and friends. Survivors: Leonard is survived by his wife, Karen Orendach; daughter, Lorinne Bodner and husband, Michael; son, John Orendach and wife, Amber; granddaughters, Reagan, McKenna; sisters-in-law, Harriet Santee, Darlene Santee; best friend, Kenny Marsh and several nieces and nephews. Brothers, Earl and Elwood, preceded Leonard in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in loving memory of Leonard.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019