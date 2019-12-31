|
|
Leopold Bonisese, III, 32, of North Wales, formerly of Roseto, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home. Born in Wilson Borough, he was a son of the Leopold Jr. and Sandra L. (Kline) Bonisese, of Roseto. Leo was a graduate of Blair Academy, class of 2006, where he played football for four years and was All-State First Team in his senior year. He successfully continued his education at Lehigh University, earning a B.S. in biochemistry. Leo was currently employed as a biochemist for GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) in Philadelphia. Prior to that, he was employed by Merck. Leo loved his dog, enjoyed hiking, gardening, theatre, and was a voracious reader. For those who truly knew and loved him, Leo may be best described as kind, and he possessed a great sense of humor. Survivors: In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his companion, Elliot Sadlon, with whom he resided; brothers, Christian D. Bonisese, of Roseto, and David C. De Palma, Jr., of Bangor; sister, Angelica M. Bonisese and her fiancé, Matt Brennan, of Allentown; niece, Lillie Anne and nephew, Skyler; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his loyal dog, Dany. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 04, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Roseto. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Home At Last Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 1341, North Wales, PA 19454.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019