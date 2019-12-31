Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leopold Bonisese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leopold Bonisese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leopold Bonisese Obituary
Leopold Bonisese, III, 32, of North Wales, formerly of Roseto, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home. Born in Wilson Borough, he was a son of the Leopold Jr. and Sandra L. (Kline) Bonisese, of Roseto. Leo was a graduate of Blair Academy, class of 2006, where he played football for four years and was All-State First Team in his senior year. He successfully continued his education at Lehigh University, earning a B.S. in biochemistry. Leo was currently employed as a biochemist for GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) in Philadelphia. Prior to that, he was employed by Merck. Leo loved his dog, enjoyed hiking, gardening, theatre, and was a voracious reader. For those who truly knew and loved him, Leo may be best described as kind, and he possessed a great sense of humor. Survivors: In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his companion, Elliot Sadlon, with whom he resided; brothers, Christian D. Bonisese, of Roseto, and David C. De Palma, Jr., of Bangor; sister, Angelica M. Bonisese and her fiancé, Matt Brennan, of Allentown; niece, Lillie Anne and nephew, Skyler; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his loyal dog, Dany. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 04, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Roseto. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Home At Last Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 1341, North Wales, PA 19454.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leopold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -