Leroy A. Leibensperger, 88, of Center Valley passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Betty (Gaugler) Leibensperger. They were married for over 60 years. Leroy was born in Allentown a son of the late Clinton Leibensperger and Rachel (Faust) Harwick. He taught electronics, specializing in T.V. and radios at Lincoln Technical School for over 30 years before retiring in 1993. Leroy was a member of The Church of the Manger U.C.C., Bethlehem. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War.
Survivors: Wife; son Dennis of Ridley Park, PA; daughter, Bonnie and her husband Luther Holland of Allentown; sister, June Castro of Miami, FL; stepbrother, Brook Harwick of SC; granddaughter, Melissa Holland of Emmaus; niece and nephew.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: The Church of the Manger U.C.C. 1401 Greenview Drive Bethlehem, 18018.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019