Leroy E. Betz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Edgar Betz, 89, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Born in Breinigsville, PA he was the son of the late Edgar A. and Louella (Eisenhauer) Betz. Leroy was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 59 years, Rose Marie Betz.

Leroy honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1960. After, he went on to work at Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. Outside of work, Leroy enjoyed hunting, working on cars, traveling, visiting the horse track, and playing cards. He was a loving husband and father and was incredibly devoted to his family.

SURVIVORS: Children, Debra A. Szakaly and her husband Dennis of Walnutport, Alan L. Betz and his wife Kim of Phoenix, Arizona, Sharon L. Young and her husband Timothy of Bethlehem, and Susan Betz of Catasauqua; Grandchildren, Dannette, Natalie, Denise, Christopher, Jessie, Brandon, Eric, and Tyler; Great Grandchildren, Synestra, Madison, Abigail, Jeniya, Eliana, and Aiden; and one sister, Janette.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings: Edgar, Charlie, Clifford, Annabelle, Linda, and Bobby.

A graveside service will be held at 12PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1600 Airport Road Allentown, PA 18109.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leroy's name to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Dear Betz family.. My sincere condolences to you in this difficult time....Leroy and Rose were the nicest couple..... may God grant you his comfort and peace....
Anne Evans
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved