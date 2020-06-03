Leroy Edgar Betz, 89, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Born in Breinigsville, PA he was the son of the late Edgar A. and Louella (Eisenhauer) Betz. Leroy was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 59 years, Rose Marie Betz.
Leroy honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1960. After, he went on to work at Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. Outside of work, Leroy enjoyed hunting, working on cars, traveling, visiting the horse track, and playing cards. He was a loving husband and father and was incredibly devoted to his family.
SURVIVORS: Children, Debra A. Szakaly and her husband Dennis of Walnutport, Alan L. Betz and his wife Kim of Phoenix, Arizona, Sharon L. Young and her husband Timothy of Bethlehem, and Susan Betz of Catasauqua; Grandchildren, Dannette, Natalie, Denise, Christopher, Jessie, Brandon, Eric, and Tyler; Great Grandchildren, Synestra, Madison, Abigail, Jeniya, Eliana, and Aiden; and one sister, Janette.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings: Edgar, Charlie, Clifford, Annabelle, Linda, and Bobby.
A graveside service will be held at 12PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1600 Airport Road Allentown, PA 18109.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leroy's name to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.