Dr. LeRoy E. Swoyer, a resident of Venice, FL for 20 years, passed away on August 3, 2020. LeRoy, a native of Allentown, PA, was born on Sept. 1, 1926 and was 93 years old. He graduated from Allen HS, received a BA degree from Kutztown University, an MA from Lehigh University and an EdD from Rutgers University. After a long career as an educator, he retired as a superintendent of schools in NJ.



Le is survived by his wife, Dr. Donna Cubit-Swoyer (Venice FL), 4 children: Theodore (Massachusetts), Robert (S. Carolina), Jeffrey (Colorado), and Nancy (N. Carolina): 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Private services will be held at a future time in Allentown PA.



