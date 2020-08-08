1/
LeRoy E. Swoyer
1926 - 2020
Dr. LeRoy E. Swoyer, a resident of Venice, FL for 20 years, passed away on August 3, 2020. LeRoy, a native of Allentown, PA, was born on Sept. 1, 1926 and was 93 years old. He graduated from Allen HS, received a BA degree from Kutztown University, an MA from Lehigh University and an EdD from Rutgers University. After a long career as an educator, he retired as a superintendent of schools in NJ.

Le is survived by his wife, Dr. Donna Cubit-Swoyer (Venice FL), 4 children: Theodore (Massachusetts), Robert (S. Carolina), Jeffrey (Colorado), and Nancy (N. Carolina): 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a future time in Allentown PA.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2020.
