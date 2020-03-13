|
|
LeRoy J Bickert, 89 of Allentown, PA, formerly of Northampton, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown PA.
Born August 29, 1930 in Nazareth, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley Bickert, Sr. and the late Alice (Gower) Bickert. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Bauer) Bickert, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage last September 10, 2019.
He was last employed at Gino and Jack Sportswear in Bath PA, where he worked maintenance for 7 years. Prior to, he was a crane operator for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 30 years. LeRoy was a former member of Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club, and Petersville Rod & Gun club. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving along with his wife, are daughter, Carolyn A., wife of Scott Shook of Macungie, PA, brother, Leonard Bickert of Allentown, PA; a granddaughter, Krista Shook. He was predeceased by daughter, Donna Bickert in 1993, 4 brothers and 5 Sisters.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday March, 14, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Larry D. Pickens officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM prior to services. Interment will follow in St. Peter's U.C.C. Ch. Cemetery, Seemsville, PA.
Contributions: May be made to the Cancer Society of the Lehigh Valley c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020