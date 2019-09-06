Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Schlegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Schlegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Schlegel Obituary
Leroy Schlegel,84, of Allentown, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, in his home. Born in North Catasauqua, he enjoyed watching television, especially cooking shows. Leroy loved to laugh and will be remembered as a fun guy. He is survived by loved ones.

A memorial service to celebrate Leroy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by gathering at his home. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now