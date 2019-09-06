|
|
Leroy Schlegel,84, of Allentown, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, in his home. Born in North Catasauqua, he enjoyed watching television, especially cooking shows. Leroy loved to laugh and will be remembered as a fun guy. He is survived by loved ones.
A memorial service to celebrate Leroy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by gathering at his home. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 6, 2019