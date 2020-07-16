LeRoy T. Eckert, 91, of Point Phillips, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the husband of the late Grace E. (Derhammer) Eckert, with whom he shared 66 loving years of marriage. Born in Point Phillips, he was a son of the late Thomas and Ellen (Stahley) Eckert. After graduating from Nazareth High School in 1946, LeRoy attended college. He later joined Penn-Dixie Cement Co. where he worked for more than 30 years as a supervisor at numerous locations. Following his career with Penn-Dixie, LeRoy worked as a machine operator for 15 years at the former Boise Cascade Corp., Allentown, before retiring. He enjoyed hunting and was a founding member of Rock Ridge Hunting Club in McKean County. He also loved sports, especially Philly teams, and was an ardent supporter of Penn State and the Pitt Panthers. Survivors: LeRoy is survived by his children, Brian Eckert and Eileen Taylor, both of Point Phillips; five grandchildren, Ashley, Leo and companion, Cheyanne, Bryce, Sophie, and Nicholas; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Grace, he was predeceased by four grandchildren, Allyson, Austin, Cole and Carli Eckert, as well as two brothers, Granville and James Eckert, and three sisters, Erma Bickert, Mildred Dieter, and Quinnie Eckert. Services: A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Monday morning from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to LeRoy's family in care of the funeral home.



