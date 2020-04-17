LeRoy "Roy" Wilford Getz, 91 of Forks Township, PA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday April 14, 2020. Roy was born September 22, 1928 to the late Alma (Wallin) and Zenie Getz. He was the husband of Carolyn Kay (Leamon), they celebrated 69 years of marriage in March. A 1947 graduate of Wilson High School, Roy lettered in football playing center guard. In 1950 Roy was drafted into the US Army. He served 2 years including a tour in Germany in the 43rd Infantry Division reaching the rank of First Sergeant. After discharge he settled in Forks Township with his wife and daughters. He returned to his employment at St Regis Paper Company in Nazareth. He remained in the paper industry until retirement at age 70. Roy volunteered as a Boy Scout leader for many years and was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church, Forks Township. He served in many capacities including congregation President. He loved spending time with family, especially his 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Roy will be welcoming an additional great granddaughter from heaven later in April. He was also a proud pappy to numerous grand puppies over the years. Roy and Carolyn hosted family summer vacations, annual egg hunts and many family gatherings that were enjoyed by all. He was an avid reader and enjoyed history, modern politics and sport memorabilia. He always enjoyed watching sporting events mostly the Phillies and Eagles. Roy will be remembered for his generosity, love of family and the open door policy he and Carolyn created at the home they built and loved in Forks Township. SURVIVORS: LeRoy is survived by wife, Carolyn, daughters Cheryl Ann, wife of Keith Fleming of Palmer Township, Candace Lee, wife of William Dew of Stockertown. His son-in-law Harry Gray of Rhode Island. His brother Gale Getz of Bath, PA. His grandchildren Tara, Jamie, Courtney, Jeven, Kyle, Korey and Garrett. Great grandchildren and Great Great grandchildren and also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his eldest daughter Crystal Lynn Gray, his parents and siblings Leslie, William, John, Martin and Alma "Betty". VIEWING: There will be a safe and secure Drive-Up viewing on Tuesday April 21st from 3PM to 5PM at the Herron Funeral Home 458 Center At Markets Street in Bethlehem, PA 18018. Private Graveside Service at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. A Celebration of Roy's life to be held at a later date. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Schoeneck Moravian Church 316 North Broad Street, Nazareth, PA 18064.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.