|
|
Leslie J. Smith, of Orefield, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 58. She was born in Allentown to Jack A. Boodhansingh and the late Carol L. (Waterman) and was the wife of Scott A. Smith for the past 35 years. She was an active member of the community, volunteering her time and energy to the Northeast Community Center, and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. In her free time, Leslie could be found listening to music with a crossword puzzle in hand or cheering on her favorite Villanova Wildcats. Leslie had worked for Air Products and most recently for Nestle Waters. She is survived by her husband Scott A., Daughters: Samantha Smith and Cassandra Smith. Father Jack Boodhansingh, Siblings: Lisa Donchez and husband Ron, Tony Boodhansingh and wife Donna, Lori Yonak and husband Mark, Julie Wagner and husband Doug, John Boodhansingh and wife Melissa, Mother in Law Bertha Smith along with many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday September 30th at 11:00AM at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Orefield. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Northeast Community Center at www.neccbethlehem.org.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019