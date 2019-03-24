Leslie Joel Nash, 65, of Tunkhannock, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Geisinger Community Medical Center, of Scranton. Leslie was the loving husband of Diane M. (Palkovits) Nash. He was born February 17, 1954 in Bronx, NY. He was the son of William Nash and late Nanette (Miller) Nash. Leslie was an Owner and Operator of a dental lab for over 25 years. He was well respected for his woodworking and stained glass artistic talents. He was also known for his amateur photography, which showcased his love for family, wildlife and nature. In his youth, he excelled in all sports, including football, baseball, and track and field. He will be missed by wife, Diane Nash of Tunkhannock, PA; father, William Nash of Fortuna, CA; daughter, Nicole Mulvey & husband, Liam J., & grandchildren, Ashley Atkins, Liam T., and Michael, great-grandchildren, Charlie & Lily Atkins of Long Beach Island, NJ; daughter, Joelle McFaddin & husband, Forrest O., & grandchildren, Alexander & Aleena of Casselberry, FL; Brother, Ross Nash & wife, Holly of Eureka, CA; Brother, Rob Nash & wife, Michelle of Paso Robles, CA; Mother-in-Law, Charmaine Palkovits of Bethlehem, PA; Sister-in-Law, Charmaine Turk & husband, Paul of Melbourne, FL; Sister-in-Law, Donna Luckenbach of Bethlehem, PA; Sister-in-Law, Mary Jane Csencsits & Domestic Partner, Kelly Holland of Northampton, PA; and 9 nieces and nephews; and 8 great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life to take place at Springtown Inn, 3258 Main Street, Springtown, PA 18081 on March 30, 2019 at 1 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in his memory to Wildlands Conservancy, 3701 Orchid Place, Emmaus, PA 18049. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary